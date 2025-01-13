Sustainable Campus FSU recovers unused food from on-campus dining to battle food insecurity for students

The Food Recovery Network, run by Sustainable Campus FSU, gathers unused food from on-campus dining halls and restaurants to battle food insecurity.

The FRN says it recovered 1,000 pounds of food in the fall 2024 semester.

Watch now to hear fro one student who battled through food insecurity to become a volunteer herself.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The American Journal of Public Health links food insecurity in college students to lower grades and poorer overall health.

Dining halls may look full — but it doesn't tell the whole story.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Learning about a program that turns food waste into the next meal for the 1 in 5 Florida State students that face food insecurity.

The Food Recovery Network is just one program within Sustainable Campus FSU.

Staff and volunteers gather unused food from dining halls, restaurants and catered events around campus.

Seminole Dining says there are 30 dining locations around campus — from simple coffee shops to a Four Rivers Steakhouse.

Alexa Anderton of Sustainable Campus says the waste can add up quickly.

"Last semester, there was roughly about 1,000 pounds of food recovered in one semester. As long as there are no key visual markers that the food has been soiled or the packaging has been damaged, then it is most likely still safe to consume."

Once the food is recovered and checked, it gets sent to programs like Unconquered Scholars and the Food For Thought Pantry.

Both resources serve students facing food insecurity — like Camila Lam once did, too.

"I feel like its a full circle moment for me, since I've been on one side of the story and now I'm on the other side."

Camila says food insecurity affected how she performed in class and socially.

She found out about the Food Recovery Network through her past struggles, and now takes part as a student volunteer herself.

Making the effort to reduce the amount of students that have to go through that hardship.

"I think the overall feeling about FRN is a feeling of gratitude. It's a great way and a great program for students that experience food insecurity."

The FRN recovers food several times per day every week.

Students interested in volunteering are encouraged to reach out by email at sustainablecampus@fsu.edu.

And if you aren’t a student but want to help, consider making a donation directly to the Food for Thought Pantry.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

