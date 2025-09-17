Student-led organizations at FAMU host help classmates register to vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On National Voter Registration Day, Florida A&M University students came together with community partners to make sure their peers were registered and informed ahead of the 2026 elections.



Campus Vote Project at FAMU hosted a voter registration and education tabling event.

Partners included Rise Tallahassee, People Power of Florida, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections, and the Legal Defense Fund.

Watch the video below to see why student leaders say these events are important.

Florida A&M student-led organizations host voter registration tabling event

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Florida A&M University, student groups spent the day helping their peers get registered to vote. It's part of a national push to boost civic engagement among young people.

"To make sure students are aware of how to vote and how to register to vote, it's extremely important." said FAMU student Evan Lesure

Across the FAMU Quad on Tuesday, groups set up tables, got their clipboards ready, and had conversations with students. It was all centered around one goal: getting students ready to vote.

With 18 to 25-year-olds making up one of the largest voting demographics in Leon County, student-led groups are doing what they can to make sure their generation shows up at the polls.

Student leader Jalen Fields, who helped put together the event for Campus Vote Project, said, "Today is National Voter Registration Day, but along with that, we want to make sure students are prepared well ahead of time. So when it comes to voting fatigue and things like that, there are no excusess."

At FAMU, that message seems to be resonating.

Students say, events like this are more important than ever, especially due to the charged political climate on college campuses. They also say these efforts not only make registration easier but also help neighbors understand why voting truly matters.

"It's important for students to have something like this because a lot of students aren't fully educated on voting, how to vote, or where to vote. This pretty much gets them acclimated with voting and furthers their education on voting rights." says FAMU student Ryanne Daniels.

Other student leaders argue voting is about more than just showing up at the polls once every few years. They see it as a way to take control of their future, to stand up for the issues they care about.

Deputy Organizing Director of People Power For Florida Andres Cubilllos said, "I would say the only person who can advocate for the issues you believe in, who will fight for the values that you have, is you. And the best place to make your voice heard is at the ballot box."

Organizers say they plan to keep hosting events like this throughout the semester. To make sure students stay informed and ready to vote.

