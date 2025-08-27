Student Government Association at TSC holds first meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With eight new members of the SGA at TSC, the organization looks to leave a legacy of change for the better for students on campus.



The SGA Plans to hold meetings every month to hear feedback from students

Two seats are yet to be filled: the Vice President and Chief Justice

Watch the video to see what students want to see from this year's SGA.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With a new year comes new leadership at Tallahassee State College.

I'm Justin White, your College Town Neighborhood reporter.

The Student Government Association held its first town hall on Wednesday, opening the floor for students to share what matters most to them.

With SGA President Bryan Bacallao making his opening remarks, he emphasized the importance of his new role.

He said, "It's a pleasure to serve you all this year, just making sure that you all are safe and happy here on campus."

Students gathered to hear what the new leadership group had to say, voicing what they would like to see from this SGA.

TSC Student Tobias Isreal, whose brother served on the SGA here a few years ago, expressed his wishes for this group of leaders.

Israel said, "I would love to see them connecting more with the students, solving more issues we have on campus, different policies, and making a great experience for the students. I would love for it to show more diversity."

With students highlighting their top priorities for the year, former TSC SGA President, Destinee Britto, stopped by to "pass the torch" and show her support for the next group of student leaders.

Britto said, "I have full faith that this team can do exactly what I did, but even better, they are all prepared, they are all excited to get with the student body and to do things for the student body. I just expect them to put their best foot forward, and it already looks like they are doing that."

Even with a fresh start, the student government is still looking to fill two seats, vice president and a chief justice.

SGA officials say they are looking to appoint them in the coming weeks

SGA leaders say they'll take what they heard Wednesday and turn it into action.

More town halls are planned as the year goes on.

TSC 2025-2026 SGA

Bryan Bacallao: SGA President

Kevin Rivas-Sasvin: SGA Senator of Student Affairs

Tavarius Leverson: SGA Senator of Engagement

Melvin Forest: SGA Senator of Career Readiness

Marcellus Holmes: SGA Senator of Information Technology

Ansleigh Chaires: SGA Senator of Marketing and PR

Djanny Pitom: SGA Treasurer

Julianne Thomas: SGA Senator of Campus Safety and Facility

