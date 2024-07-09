Son of Shaquille O'Neal transfers to Florida A&M to play basketball

- Shakir O'Neal, son of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, was announced as the latest transfer into the FAMU men's basketball team.
- He previously played for Texas Southern for three seasons in the SWAC.
- It's another connection between FAMU and a high-profile basketball name, joining its apparel deal with Nike for LeBron James-branded gear.
A new player — with a big name.
I'm Alberto Camargo at Florida A&M University, where this upcoming season, the Rattler men's basketball team will feature the son of a basketball legend.
Shaqir O'Neal was announced as the latest transfer to the program.
He will play as a forward.
Shaqir is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
He joins after three seasons at fellow SWAC school Texas Southern.
It's another notable connection to a high-profile basketball name for FAMU.
The athletics program entered a six-year deal with Nike in 2021 for all the school's teams to wear LeBron James-branded gear.
