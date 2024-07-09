Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCollege Town

Actions

Son of Shaquille O'Neal transfers to Florida A&M to play basketball

Shakir O'Neal joins from conference opponent Texas Southern
Shakir O'Neal joins from conference opponent Texas Southern
Son of Shaquille O'Neal transfers to Florida A&M to play basketball
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 09, 2024
  • Shakir O'Neal, son of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, was announced as the latest transfer into the FAMU men's basketball team.
  • He previously played for Texas Southern for three seasons in the SWAC.
  • It's another connection between FAMU and a high-profile basketball name, joining its apparel deal with Nike for LeBron James-branded gear.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new player — with a big name.

I'm Alberto Camargo at Florida A&M University, where this upcoming season, the Rattler men's basketball team will feature the son of a basketball legend.

Shaqir O'Neal was announced as the latest transfer to the program.

He will play as a forward.

Shaqir is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

He joins after three seasons at fellow SWAC school Texas Southern.

It's another notable connection to a high-profile basketball name for FAMU.

The athletics program entered a six-year deal with Nike in 2021 for all the school's teams to wear LeBron James-branded gear.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood