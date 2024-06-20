"So proud of this team": FSU baseball returns from College World Series to great fan reception

FSU baseball returned to Tallahassee after their season ended in Omaha at the College World Series.

The team was greeted by a crowd of fans showing their appreciation for what they accomplished.

Watch now to hear how fans describe this team and what they meant to the fanbase.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A meaningful season even without a championship win.

"I'm sure they're disappointed. But we're not. We're so proud of this team."

I'm your College Town neighborhood reporter, Alberto Camargo.

I'm asking Florida State baseball fans what this year's team meant to them.

National semifinalists.

49 wins — the most in over 10 years.

Some of the many ways you could describe the 2024 FSU baseball team.

"Incredible turnaround."

"Great rebuild."

"Persistent."

The Seminoles arrived back in Tallahassee Wednesday without a title — not that you would have been able to tell from the crowd that greeted them.

COLLEGE TOWN NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER, ALBERTO CAMARGO, WAS THERE AS THE TEAM ARRIVED ON INSTAGRAM:

I spoke with Mason Miller.

She says taking time out of her day to come support the team was a no brainer.

"It's still tough to come back home, and come back home without a trophy. but they need to know that we're here for them no matter what, and I think it'll really help boost their spirits."

Speaking with fans, many of them said the run to Omaha was even more special for the memory of the late Mike Martin — who coached the Noles to Omaha 17 times in 40 years.

Bo Barfield says he couldn't help but be reminded of "11".

"Mike Martin, man he's an icon. No one can say any different. We were playing in the 11th game of the College World Series which was pretty amazing. There were 11s everywhere out there, man. "

WATCH HOW THE COMMUNITY HONORED MARTIN IN 2023:

FSU's Mike Martin legacy continues to be honored by lifelong fans

2024 may have ended before they would have wanted, but FSU fans made it known how they appreciated this team.

Next season will be the team's third under coach Link Jarrett, and fans are already optimistic about building on the success of this season.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

