Small Business Saturday pushes current and former Railroad Square businesses to reflect on tornado devastation

Current and former Railroad Square businesses are still recovering from having lost more than 50% of their inventory from the tornadoes.

Small Business Saturday brought increased much-needed foot traffic for local businesses.

Watch now to hear the story of two businesses that are still pushing through tornado recovery and transition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As businesses lean on neighbors to shop local this holiday season, some in Railroad Square say the numbers are not doing nearly as well as they should this time of year. I’m neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne. I spoke with current and former Railroad Square businesses working to stay afloat more than half a year into tornado recovery.

Gregg Pla, Owner of Talquin Trading Company - “People knew where to find you. People knew what to expect and they also knew what to expect here in Railroad Square.”

Life before the morning of May 10th— when neighbors arrived to see Tallahassee’s Art District in shambles.

Fierce tornadoes followed by days of rain took out several businesses on the square, including Talquin Trading Company.

Pla - “You don't really know how to feel. It was like your baby being dismantled.”

Owner Gregg Pla says the disaster took $200,000 and 50% of his inventory from his hands.

Although he’s been able to re-open at another spot on the square— the numbers are not where they were this time last year.

Pla - “Oh, they're significantly different. Yeah, we're maybe 20% of what we were last year.”

His new location might look familiar. That’s because Rare Bird Interiors used to call it home.

Jackie Skelding, Owner of Rare Bird Interiors - “Well, it has been a very challenging year, to say the least.”

Two months before the tornadoes hit, Jackie Skelding opened a second Rare Bird location in Midtown.

She says it was her saving grace after the disaster ruined at least 80% of the hard work she’s put into her spot at the square since 2014.

Skelding - “Kind of went from, you know, a well-oiled machine down to just this one store that was new at the time.”

A married couple, Jackie and Gregg turned the old Rare Bird into the new Talquin Trading Company so they could both still make their living.

After everything that’s happened, they’re hoping neighbors will shop local to keep business steady during what is usually their busiest time of year.

Skelding - “You really are directly supporting the people in your community. You're putting that Thanksgiving turkey on the table, you're getting presents under the Christmas tree, and then you're really, truly writing the paychecks that pay our team so that way, interesting stores like Rare Bird and others can exist in Tallahassee.”

The square was active on Small Business Saturday as neighbors took advantage of specials at different stores. It was a kind of traffic that’s needed year-round to overcome May 10th’s setbacks. Still, businesses say they have faith.

Pla - “Everybody that's here that wants to stay here has just got to be confident and brave and ride the storm and give it some more time.”

Businesses say if they can’t get the foot traffic they need through special sales, they’re also working other avenues like social media outreach and networking to keep business steady. At Railroad Square, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

