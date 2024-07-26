SEMINOLES IN PARIS: Florida State international students gather to watch Olympics opening ceremony

There are 26 current or former student-athletes are competing at the summer Olympics in Paris.

Florida State students gathered at the Center for Global Engagement Friday to watch the opening ceremony.

Click or tap here to see the full list of Seminoles competing at the summer games.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An international celebration here on campus.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Looking into how the Seminoles competing at the summer games in Paris are energizing students here in Tallahassee.

With the 2024 Summer Olympics starting Friday, there are plenty of Seminoles for you to cheer on.

There are 26 current or former FSU student-athletes competing across five sports like soccer, golf, basketball, athletics and swimming.

I previously told you about Jeremiah Davis who will represent the United States in the long jump.

In addition to the U.S., Seminoles will represent 15 other countries in Paris.

To celebrate, dozens of FSU students gathered at the Center for Global Engagement to watch the opening ceremony.

One student I spoke with — Richard Turner.

"I'm rooting Jamaica anywhere we're represented so I got to show it."

Richard says watching the opening ceremony while meeting new students is a new experience for him.

"I would always typically watch it with my family. I'm away from them for the first time for the games and having a crowd of people I can cheer with — maybe cheer against, but it's all in good fun — it really means a lot."

The CGE provides immigration advising and support for international students.

CGE director Cindy Green says seeing some of those former students on the world stage was surreal.

"So we know all of them — they each have an advisor — so we're very involved with the athletes, and we're really proud to see that many participating this year."

Aside from occasional events like Friday, the CGE hosts weekly coffee hours to make these student gatherings and interactions a regular event on campus.

Richard says he'll keep up with the games to see if any Seminoles medal.

"I would feel very, very proud because I tend to Nole chop with pride, so seeing that on the world stage, it would mean a lot."

Former Florida State student-athletes have won 16 total medals at the games.

For a full list of the Seminoles competing, check my web story on WTXL.tv.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

