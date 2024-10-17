SEE WHY: Time is running low for local government to buy into Railroad Square

Parts of the Railroad Square Art District were badly damaged by tornadoes.

A full house in Tallahassee's City Hall Thursday in support of Tallahassee's beloved art district.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter at Railroad Square.

The future of this area remains uncertain as city leaders have come to a decision, but not one that satisfies neighbors.

The Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency Board will look into buying parts of Railroad Square.

The CRA board, made up of city commissioners, approved that by a 4-1 vote. Only Mayor John Dailey voted against it. He says there's a lack of CRA funds. He also says there is less information on plans for the future than he would like.

"Until we have a much more deeper conversation, I can't get on board with moving forward with even the assessment, let alone an acquisition."

The CRA has its budget, separate from the city of Tallahassee or Leon County.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson says the CRA's $6 million budget is already committed to other projects.

"I will not take those dollars to put towards Railroad Square. I couldn't do it."

The CRA was given three options to buy the land. The option widely supported by neighbors is to buy 6.8 acres. There are also options to buy either 1.6 acres or 2.47 acres. Under the latter plans, co-owners Adam and Lilly Kaye would sell much of the rest of the property to developers.

Lily Kaye says the there is little time left to wait on the CRA.

"At this point, its clear that local government is not the one to take leadership in ensuring the future of Railroad Square is something we all want to see. But we have numerous ideas for how that can happen."

Thursday's vote came after more than two hours of public comment by neighbors in support.

"So many people love what this area stands for and what it represents."

"You five people do not run a corporation. You run a city and are responsible not only for the bottom line but for our quality of life."

Commissioners also engaged in a lengthy discussion on Thursday.

While their decision it isn't a "no," neighbors I spoke with say the back-and-forth does not make them confident in getting the solution they want.

"It's just a lot of frustration. And for a big gathering of people that want to do the work for this and then being told no, or maybe," one neighbor told me.

The CRA staff will now conduct a study into each option presented by the Kayes. Staff will present what they find at the next CRA meeting. That will likely be in early 2025.

Lily Kaye says the family has been approached by private developers about buying the land — and that they are considering all options.

