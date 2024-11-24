SEE WHY: This FSU alumni couple hasn't missed a single homecoming game for more than three decades

Meet the couple who say they haven't missed a single Florida State homecoming game for over 30 years.

The Seminoles defeated Charleston Southern 41-7 Saturday for their second win of the season.

Watch now to find out what keeps Rojay and Melanie coming back every fall.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State football finally picked up another win Saturday, beating Charleston Southern 41-7.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

The Seminoles have won on homecoming for 11 straight years.

But I spoke with two FSU alumni that have an even more impressive streak when we're talking homecoming.

Meet and his wife Melanie.

Two Seminoles who haven't missed a single homecoming game —

"For me 33 years, and 32 for her. Every single year since we graduated."

"If it weren't for the Marching Chiefs, we never would have met."

Rojay and Melanie rejoin the Marching Chiefs every year as part of the alumni band — which Rojay says was over 200 strong Saturday — with Melanie twirling and Rojay leading the chiefs as drum major.

I asked them what keeps them coming back so consistently.

"We get old but it doesn't get old. It's mesmerizing, intoxicating, whatever other adjectives along those lines you want to throw in there. You never forget it and you always want to be a part of it."

Rojay and Melanie say their homecoming streak is just as much about playing on the field as it is rekindling the bonds made while they were in school.

A bond of love.

Both for each other and for the Marching Chiefs.

"It'll be a part of our lives as long we're able for it to be a part of our lives. And that's not just us that's numerous folks. There's a core of this group, and it's large, that come back year after year after year, it's not just us."

"Marching Chiefs all the damn time!"

The Seminoles will play one final home game this season next Saturday.

It's against their biggest rival of course, the Florida Gators.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

