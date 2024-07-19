SEE WHY: Railroad Square businesses waiting to reopen 10 weeks after tornado while others open doors

Building 630 at Railroad Square Art District is one of several that remain closed more than two months after the May 10 tornado.

Just across the road, new businesses are popping up in the district.

If you're also dealing with the aftermath of tornado damage, click or tap here to apply for FEMA assistance before the Aug. 19 deadline.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Today marks 10 weeks since the tornado that rocked Railroad Square Art District.

And things are looking up for several businesses, while others are still in limbo.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alberto Camargo, at Railroad Square.

I've been following tornado recovery in this area for weeks.

It was up and running just days after the storm, but then had to close for roof and wall replacement for at least two weeks.

I spoke with Bob O'Lary from Foto Studio then, and I checked in with him again Friday.

"I realized that the scope of this was going to be far, far greater than two weeks. But it turned into two months.

Bob says working outside his photography studio has dropped his business by 80%.

I reached out to Railroad Square management to find out where things stand with construction.

They say the roof work is done. Drywall work is ongoing.

Bob says he has seen the new roof in action already.

"Man, in the rain, I went out window to window to window, and every studio was dry as a bone. The construction work is first rate, no leaks, and that's real important. So It's been a positive experience in that regard, I just would like to see it come to an end."

Management says building 630 and seven other buildings under construction have not been charged any rent since the tornado.

They hope to have building 630 and six others re-open sometime in August.

For other businesses, it's a new beginning.

Just across the street from Foto Studio is the newest tenant at Railroad Square.

"This is Chill Roadside Bar and Stuff. We've got beer, wine, CBD cocktails. And then we've got our vintage goods, vintage home decor and clothing as well."

Anthony Piagentini says he and his fiancee signed their lease a week before the tornado hit.

It took until Wednesday to open their doors.

"It was a big hiccup, honestly, getting to this point. We're just really thankful to be here and finally able to open our doors now after two months of renovations."

Other movement that I noticed: Talquin Trading Company moving from its heavily damaged former building to the spot where Curio used to be.

I've previously told you that CaliFlo Yoga Collective is now next door to Crystal Portal.

As a reminder, if you also had to deal with storm damage, you have less than one month left to apply for FEMA assistance.

The deadline is August 19.

At Railroad Square, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

