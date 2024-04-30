SEE WHY: Florida State Police arrest 5 people during Israel-Hamas war demonstration on Landis Green

Florida State University Police arrested five people on Landis Green Tuesday during a Israel-Hamas war demonstration. Groups had been demonstrating for days.

FSU said the people arrested ignored warnings to comply with a lawful order.

FSU STATEMENT:

"Tuesday afternoon Florida State University Police arrested five individuals at the site of a demonstration on Landis Green where a small group had been assembling for multiple days. Anyone who was arrested today made a conscious choice to engage in unlawful conduct. The university’s rules and regulations had been explained repeatedly over several days and the group had been compliant until this afternoon. Today’s arrests occurred after the individuals ignored multiple requests and warnings to comply with a lawful order."

"Two of the five arrested have been confirmed as current FSU students."

"Florida State University cherishes and upholds freedom of speech and all the other rights we enjoy in this country. However, the expression of these rights must comply with university regulations and the law. FSU places equal value on the right of the campus community to engage in learning and teaching without harassment or disruption."

FSU students and police maintaining peace while demonstrations held in support of Palestine

"FSU will continue to diligently enforce the university's content-neutral time, place, and manner restrictions. Violence of any kind, obstruction, disruption of exams and other university activities, destruction of property, intimidation, threats, and harassment will be addressed by law enforcement or campus conduct officials, as appropriate."

"With important rights come substantial responsibilities, and it is imperative that all members of our campus community understand free speech as well as its limits and the consequences for conduct that exceeds these boundaries."