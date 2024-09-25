SEE WHY: Construction cranes staying up in College Town through Hurricane Helene

A construction project on Tennessee St. in College Town has two large cranes that won't be coming down ahead of Hurricane Helene.

The company says the cranes are safe and will not collapse from heavy winds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Housing complexes are under construction all around College Town, that's not new.

But with the powerful winds we're expecting in Tallahassee over the next couple of days, cranes like these along Tennessee Street may seem like they could be dangerous.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I went straight to the construction company in charge here to find out if they're storm safe.

The short answer is yes.

Juneau Construction tells me the yellow cranes are built to withstand strong winds by spinning on the same pivot point used when the crane is working.

Any smaller cranes and loose equipment are being secured ahead of the storm.

I learned that — and then told Corbin Douglas about it.

"Obviously I'm no crane expert, maybe they will spin around and not just completely fall over, but obviously we hope for the best."

I spoke with Corbin — and Buck — running errands before evacuating to Gainesville.

Corbin remembers what Tallahassee has been through earlier this year with tornadoes and floods — that's why he's confident the city will recover.

"We've been through a lot, we're strong like family, we'll get through this. Everyone stay safe and stay smart."

Another neighbor I spoke with off camera says they're more skeptical, because he remembers seeing a downed crane on Gaines St. after the May 10 tornado.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

