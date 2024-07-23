SEE WHO: FAMU Board of Trustees to begin contract negotiation with candidate for interim president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FAMU Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of President Larry Robinson

Tuesday — effective Aug. 4 — and quickly made progress on finding a replacement.

Board chair Kristin Harper identified Dr. Tim Beard as a candidate for the position of interim president.

Dr. Beard was most recently president of Pasco-Hernando State College from 2015 until his retirement in early 2024. According to the college's website, Beard also spent time as the dean of student affairs at the University of South Alabama.

Beard has a long-time connection to FAMU, serving in several roles from 1989 to 2003.

The FAMU trustees agreed to appoint an interim president for a period of 12 months — or until the university's 13th president is elected. The interim will not be considered for the permanent job.

The appointment of an interim president is subject to approval by the Board of Trustees and confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.