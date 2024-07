TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here's where you can celebrate this 4th of July in College Town. Come to the heart of College Town here on Madison Street.

Bowden's will be for lunch and dinner with red, white and blue-themed drinks. If you're looking to continue the party into the long weekend, head to Recess; that's upstairs from Madison Social. Doors open at 9 p.m.

All three colleges in Tallahassee will be closed for the holiday.