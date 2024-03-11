SEE WHAT'S OPEN: College Town businesses count on visitors from other neighborhoods during spring break

Video shows how certain College Town businesses, like Bowden's, are staying open during spring break despite a significant number of students leaving town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During spring break, a "CLOSED" sign is nothing new in College Town.

Instead of [traffic]...

And if you can get away from the [construction]...

Things are pretty quiet in the neighborhood.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

While some businesses are closing for the week, I'm looking into how staying open is smart for others.

I spoke with Pam Burton, general manager at Bowden's.

The restaurant is seeing it's first spring break since opening last fall.

Burton says the kids may be gone, but new customers are coming in.

"With the college kids away it's a nice time to get people who live on the north side who feel like it's only for the college kids. It's a good time to get families down here."

With FSU sports like baseball and softball bringing fans to the neighborhood throughout the week, Burton says Bowden's will be fine.

They might be a little short-staffed, though.

"Probably 99% of our employees are students. I have a small handful that decided to stay in town and I'm thankful for them because they're going to help us out a lot this week."

One of those students is Megan Castillo.

She's only in town for another day, but she says she's noticed more families in town for campus visits and more customers who appreciate the quieter experience.

"They know they're not going to have to wait anywhere. They can come hang out in College Town without college presence, which doesn't happen very often."

Other businesses I spoke with who chose not to be on camera, say they're staying open to be reliable for neighbors who are sticking around all week.

Some of the businesses I noticed that were closed include Little Masa and the Gaines Street location of Ooh La La Boutique.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

