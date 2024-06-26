SEE THE PROGRESS: Pedestrian safety improvements in College Town underway after FSU student hit-and-run death

Improvements to pedestrian safety are underway in College Town, nearly two months after the death of 20-year-old Ellie Sims in a hit-and-run crash.

Changes include a lower speed limit, several speed humps, raised crosswalks and a raised intersection.

Watch now to hear FSU students describe how it makes walking near campus safer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been nearly two months since a hit-and-run killed 20-year-old Ellie Sims on this intersection in my neighborhood.

Now, changes are coming to improve pedestrian safety.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

I'm finding out what has already been done and how it will prevent more tragedies.

Changes are already in place on Pensacola St. and St. Augustine St. — just steps from Florida State University campus.

Both roads are lined with apartment buildings and heavy foot traffic during the busy semesters.

Speed limits have already been dropped from 30 miles per hour to 25.

FSU student Ethan Jackson says that's not enough to slow down drivers.

"People drive way too fast in residential areas, like 40 in a 30 — or 25, even."

In addition to the new limit, several features will be added for increased pedestrian safety.

There will be nine speed humps — several of which have already been paved.

The Federal Highway Administration says speed humps can help reduce driver speed by 20 percent.

You don't have to go far to find a speed hump already working on campus.

This raised crosswalk is just blocks from where the new ones are going.

And students tell me they feel safer walking across these than a normal crosswalk.

"There's a bunch of dorms and classrooms over here, so especially with that bump, it helps people to slow down that are driving, and it helps reassure the safety of this area, especially on campus."

There will also be three raised crosswalks and one raised intersection where the hit-and-run happened — at the corner of Pensacola and Lorene.

Ivey Ruff says the crash opened her eyes to how it could have happened to anyone.

She says safety has been a concern ever since.

"Whatever methods that can be used further toward that safety would be wonderful, just to have that reassurance that my friends and I all are going to be OK just ding random, everyday activities."

Road work has already begun and is expected to be done by August 15, before the beginning of fall semester.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.