SEE HOW: Worlds of Work Expo making an impact on future educators

The 2nd annual Worlds of Work Expo brought over 100 careers to Big Bend high school students.

The educator shortage is projected to be up to 10,000 in the 2024-25 school year according to the Florida Department of Education.

Watch the video to hear from one local ninth grader who is fired up to start his career as an educator.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sports tourism, welding and public safety — all career options that Big Bend high school students got to explore at the Worlds of Work Expo Friday.

But one field at the source of it all — education.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter, at Tallahassee State College.

I'm finding out how this event is helping shape future leaders in field.

The Worlds of Work expo introduced thousands of students to the futures they could have.

With a real look at the salaries that come with them.

"I don't care about the money, I really don't."

Oscar English says education is his calling.

The Florida Department of Education projects up to 10,000 teacher vacancies across the state for the 2024-25 school year.

And identified elementary and exceptional student education— or ESE — as the most in-need.

"I've always had teachers who have always supported me and who always want to help kids learn. So I feel like that has made me want to help kids learn."

A positive experience with teachers leading to a career in education — Brooke Brunner with Leon County Schools says that's a common thread.

"Somebody has made a huge impact on him and it's great to see that go full circle that he wants to have that same fire and that same relationship and pay that forward."

At the Florida State College of Education table — a sign full of positive messages from students to their teachers.

"Seeing the notes that these students are leaving for their teachers and seeing how much of a difference we're making — it makes me want to do it even more."

Brunner says several students who showed interest at last year's "WOW" expo earned paid internships with organizations they met at the event — a direct path into their future.

"They have an opportunity to impact a human in a way that you don't get to do in any other occupation."

The exact kind of impact Oscar wants to have on future generations.

"I love helping those kids see the better parts of themselves and help them just understand why being a kid is good."

In all, there were over 100 career options at Worlds of Work for students to explore and start their career paths.