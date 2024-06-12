SEE HOW: One FSU baseball superfan is going to support the team in the College World Series — for free

FSU baseball fans have raised over $4,000 so Johnny Mac can cheer on the Seminoles at the College World Series.

Johnny Mac is known for giving away unused tickets to FSU baseball games for free for years.

Watch now to see how much it means to Johnny that he may see the Noles win a first-ever national championship in Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State baseball is in Omaha for the College World Series, and some of the most passionate Seminole fans will follow.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm speaking with one fan whose longtime support of Noles baseball has resulted in him getting the chance to cheer them on in Omaha — all for free.

Johnny Mac says he's been watching FSU baseball day in, day out for over a decade.

And for the last few years, he's been working to get as many people in the ballpark as possible.

"My goal is to just fill the stadium up so you have more people in there rooting for the Noles."

Johnny makes it happen by giving out unused tickets by the Animals of Section B, an FSU baseball superfan group.

"The people who want to go to games, man let's get them in there, let's get them to be part of the animals. Let's teach them the animal traditions. Let's make them a future animal."

Wednesday, the Noles left for Omaha to prepare for game one of the College World Series.

Head coach Link Jarrett says the fans are just as much a part of this milestone as the team.

"Thankful for our fans, for the animals, the atmosphere that was created here. I wish everybody that was here for the last two weekends could go with us to Omaha and experience this."

Thanks to the efforts of FSU fans, Johnny Mac will be there.

Seminole fans came together to raise over $4,000 to cover Johnny's flights, hotel and expenses for a weekend.

A reward for his selflessness.

"A lot of people told me, like man this is payback for everything you've done. And I take it as that. It's almost 100 people that donated to that gofundme. It's pretty overwhelming, honestly."

Johnny says the thought of maybe seeing his Seminoles win a first-ever national championship, is incredible.

"Close your eyes for me, imagine the feeling of walking into that stadium in Omaha. What are you feeling, what are you seeing?"

"Oh man, it's amazing. Walking in the gate, the excitement level. I already told everybody, I'm like I'm going to need bail money because I'm going to jump on that dog pile when we win it all."

The Seminoles will open College World Series play with a showdown against the No. 1 team, Tennessee, Friday evening at 7.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

