SEE HOW: Neighbors can support businesses along Railroad Avenue struggling due to construction

With several businesses along Railroad Avenue struggling due to construction, TLH Beer Society hosted a bottle-share event Wednesday to help support.

City Dogs Cafe says its had to cut lunch service entirely due to the construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors coming together to share a drink — and support one another.

I'm Alberto Camargo in College Town.

I'm finding out how you can join the neighborhood response to struggles faced by businesses here along Railroad Avenue.

Bring some drinks — and bring some friends.

That's the message being sent for Wednesday evening's bottle share event at City Dogs Cafe.

It's being hosted by the Tallahassee Beer Society as part of neighborhood support for businesses that have been affected by the road work on Railroad Avenue that I've been tracking.

"It's all about the community. It's all about being there for each other."

City Dogs owner Michael Robinson has had to cut hours less than a year after opening — dropping lunch service all together.

He says the support received by each and every person that visits Wednesday is exactly what supporting local is all about.

"Neighbors. Neighborly love. However you want to put it, it's all about taking care of each other because at the end of the day, it's all we have — each other."

Guests are encouraged to bring any drinks they have at home.

Donations are not required, but appreciated.

All money raised will go towards City Dogs Cafe, All Saints Art Station and Rich Rob's Philly Stop.

City Dogs says community support like bottle-shares and other events could help it stay open through the rest of the Railroad Avenue construction — which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

