SEE HOW MUCH: Tallahassee Community College name change will cost the school, how students feel

Video shows how much Tallahassee Community College will pay in new logos and signage to make the transition to Tallahassee State College.

The name change will go into effect on July 1.

Watch now to hear from two TCC students who describe how they feel about the name change.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new name to reflect an evolving school.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Following Governor Ron DeSantis signature Wednesday, we know that Tallahassee Community College will be renamed Tallahassee State College.

I'm speaking with students to find out what they think, and finding out how long it will take the school to transition.

I've been following this story for months.

After 54 years as TCC, the name Tallahassee State College will go into effect on July 1.

"It's weird. Growing up in Tallahassee I always knew TCC as TCC."

Janelle Dixon says she understands why the name change is happening.

The college has four Bachelor's programs it can offer to students like nursing, education and business administration.

Previously, I told you that this won't affect the college's tuition rates or leadership.

Janelle says the new name brings more prestige.

"Rebranding itself as Tallahassee State College is going to give that gravitas to its reputation and its legacy in the long run."

"A name or reputation does not make a school -- the community and the people do."

Janelle's classmate Aliyah Salce believes the name change reflects more than just the new programs offered.

"And TCC -- whether it's now becoming TSC -- one of the biggest things about it is the fact that there's a huge sense of community here and a huge network within the people, whether its students or professors as well."

I asked TCC how much it will cost to replace the hundreds of logos and insignia spread around campus and other satellite buildings.

The college says it's expecting a total price of $500,000 to replace the old signage.

The full transition is expected to take about one year, but TCC is hopeful most of it will be done by the fall semester.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

