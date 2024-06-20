SEE HOW: College Town pedestrian safety efforts follow student's hit-and-run death

Starting Monday, several pedestrian safety improvements will be coming to College Town.

This comes after 20-year-old Ellie Sims died in a hit-and-run crash in College Town on April 29.

Its been nearly two months since Ellie Sims was killed in a hit-and-run in College Town.

With new safety measures coming to my neighborhood,

I spoke with Ellie's parents about increasing pedestrian safety measures in the area Ellie was hit.

On April 29, Ellie Sims was hit when crossing the road at the intersection of Pensacola Street and Lorene Street.

It happened just one block away from the campus of Florida State University.

Now, the city of Tallahassee plans to make several improvements to pedestrian safety.

Plans include nine new speed tables, three new raised pedestrians crossings and a raised intersection where the hit-and-run happened.

Ellie's father John says they're thankful, but there's still more left to be done.

"Before a developer puts forth a process, the developer has to put forth a plan addressing infrastructure. Electrical, sewage, water, schools. Why aren't those same considerations taken when we're talking about multiple high-density apartment buildings going into an area where the only outcome can be an increased amount of foot traffic crossing a major road?"

The Sims spoke in front of the Tallahassee City Commission Wednesday.

"I wish you could have met her... She was awesome."

Asking for support in taking these ideas to the legislative level.

They were joined by dozens of neighbors in support, each wearing a teal ribbon — Ellie's favorite color — in honor of her.

"Nothing can bring our daughter back, but we can prevent this from happening to another family, and we can protect people throughout the state of Florida."

Commissioner Jack Porter also suggested establishing a pedestrian safety taskforce.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson suggested that the Tallahassee Community College area be included in future plans, specifically crosswalks on Appleyard Drive.

Road work in College Town will begin on Monday and is expected to be finished by Aug. 15 before the fall semester begins.

