SEE DETAILS: Mike Martin memorial planned for FSU baseball fan day on Feb. 10

The all-time winningest coach in college baseball history died Thursday at 79
Photo: Mark Kuhlmann
Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 05, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're learning more about the memorial service scheduled for Mike Martin Sr.

He's the former FSU head baseball coach.

The service will be held Saturday, Feb. 10 on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium.

Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. at The Haggard Plaza gate on the first-base side of the stadium.

That's the only gate that will be open.

The service starts at noon.

Per Coach Martin's request, guests are asked to wear 'Seminole casual' and no ties.

Martin is the winningest coach in college baseball History.

He died Thursday.

