READ THE LETTER: Florida A&M University withdraws request for $15M for stadium renovation project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University withdrew its request for $15 million from the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency. Watch our report from February, 2024 about that initial request above.

FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson, sent Commissioner Carolyn Cummings, a letter on May 6, 2024. In the letter, embedded below, Dr. Robinson wrote, "Thank you and Board Members of the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency for the $10,000,000 investment in the "Renaissance of Bragg Memorial Stadium" and for allowing the Office of Economic Vitality team to work with us to strategize on ways to help us identify an additional $15,000,000 to make the remaining enhancements to complete the project. However, at this time we are withdrawing our request for additional assistance from the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency for Bragg Memorial Stadium."

In September of 2020, FAMU received $10 million in Blueprint funds for the Bragg Stadium renovation. Those upgrades were completed in time for the 2022 homecoming game.

In early 2024, Blueprint considered a new request for an additional $15 million funding for a third phase. FAMU requested that money from Blueprint to renovate bathrooms, concessions, lighting and elevators, as well as bring the stadium up to standard for accessibility. Ultimately, with a vote of 11 to one, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Board of Directors voted to move FAMU's request for $15 million on to the city's Office of Economic Vitality.

In the letter from May 6, 2024, Dr. Robinson wrote to Commissioner Cummings, "we look forward to continuing to work with you, the Blueprint Board of Directors, and Blueprint staff in other ways going forward."

ABC 27 has reached out to FAMU for comment on the letter. As of Wednesday afternoon, we're still waiting to hear back.

The letter was sent two days after the surprise donation of $237 million announced at FAMU's commencement on May 4, 2024.

The letter from May 6 does not state if the request withdrawl is related to the donation. That donation has been scrutinized by the community in the days since its announcement. FAMU responded to skepticism about the gift in the week following commencement. The FAMU Board of Trustees scheduled a special meeting to disucss the donation which came from the Issac Batterson Family 7th Trust and CEO Gregory Gerami.

That meeting is scheduled for May 15, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

