Pro-Palestine demonstration on Florida State campus demands university divestment from Israel

A pro-Palestine demonstration was held on Florida State University's Landis Green Thursday.

The groups involved demand FSU divest from Israel and acknowledge the hardships of Arab and Muslim students.

I'm Alberto Camargo in College Town.

Behind me you can see several dozens of people camped out here at Florida State University in support of Palestine.

I'm asking them what their goals are and how the university is responding.

Tallahassee Students for Democratic Society set up a camp in solidarity with Palestine early Thursday morning.

"We have the right to be here this is a free speech zone. We are students at this university, we have every right to be here."

I spoke with Tayvon Dorsey, vice president of Tally SDS.

He says the group is demanding three things from FSU.

First, that the university end its partnership with Boeing.

The aircraft and defense manufacturer sponsors an FSU center for aeronautics and supports humanitarian aid in Israel.

Second, that FSU disclose any and all financial ties to organizations that support Israel.

And that the university recognize Arab and Muslim students during Arab-American Heritage Month.

I asked the university about these demands, and they declined to comment.

Students I've spoken with say they will stay out here throughout the day and that they won't stay quiet.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

