Over 3,800 more housing units planned for College Town in 2024

Over 20 separate developments in College Town are in some stage of progress, bringing over 3800 housing units to the neighborhood.

Click or tap here to see the interactive map for yourself.

Watch now to hear from one neighbor and business owner in the neighborhood tell me what they think of the developments.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new year and several new developments in Tallahassee.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Collegetown neighborhood.

Remember this fire the day after Christmas at the old University Inn & Suites Tallahassee?

I asked the State Fire Marshal where their investigation stands now.

As of Wednesday, the investigation is still active with no further details available.

But that got me thinking: what's the future of this building and those around it?

I did some digging and found this map of the several developments coming to the Collegetown neighborhood in 2024.

Buildings like the old hotel and this abandoned warehouse on Gaines Street are being turned into more living spaces.

For business owners like Brenna Beever of Trove Salon + Style Bar, it's not just about more potential customers.

It's also about a better-looking neighborhood.

"Especially the older buildings down the street. I think if they redevelop those that would be amazing. Anything to make it look better, which I think they've done an amazing job with Collegetown."

There are over 20 developments in the area that proposed, planned or already under construction.

The majority are apartment buildings that will bring over 3800 residential units to Collegetown.

As well as new retail spaces and hotels.

Brenard Wilson is a freshman at Tallahassee Community College, born and raised in the city.

One thing that does concern him is affordability.

"Living costs might go up a bit from all these new apartment buildings going up."

Wilson also thinks the construction could be annoying to maneuver, but it's all part of living in a growing city.

"Driving down the street there's bunches of roads closed, you always have to take a detour, which can kind of be a bad thing. But being a bigger town is always somewhat of a better thing."

