Over 3,000 students move in to FAMU ahead of the Fall semester

Move-in began this week at Florida A&M University.

FAMU now has over 3,000 on-campus beds for students after opening new student housing at Venom Landing,

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Up on the seven hills, hundreds of students are moving into FAMU for the beginning of move-in week.

I'm Justin White, your neighborhood reporter here in College Town, and I'm seeing what the students and faculty are excited about this school year.

With the school year right around the corner here in College Town, students are unloading their suitcases and excitement as they move into their new residence halls for the year.

I talked to FAMU student Chloe Collins, who shared her excitement about the new year with me, saying she was ready for the challenge ahead.

Chloe said, "Being away from home and being able to decorate completely how you want to, it's just so much fun. And then meeting my roommate, that's going to be fun too. I'm excited to start learning. I'm ready."

William Hudson, Jr., FAMU Vice President of Student Affairs, told me the energy on campus is fresh for every beginning of the school year.

With the addition of Venom Landing, over 3,000 students will be moving into on-campus housing this week.

Hudson said, "We have so many activities going on this week to help students get adjusted. But also meeting their advisors, finding their classrooms and getting their books, it's something new, and it's something exciting for them. And that energy that they bring makes everyone else's energy level go up as well."

Students started moving in on Monday at 8 am.

Classes begin on August 25th.

