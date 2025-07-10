"Opening Minds": Florida State University announces theme for Opening Nights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced the theme for its 2025-2026 season of Opening Nights, Thursday.



Opening Nights is the name for FSU's series of marquee performances and events

Ticket sales begin in August

This year's lineup opens with Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra in September

"Opening Minds" is the theme for the new season of FSU's Opening Nights. The University's website promises performance "that inspire connection and reflection." The performances take place at venues across Tallahassee.

Ticket sales begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 7th. Members have early access.

Actor Jeff Goldblum takes on a different role during the opening night of Opening Nights. He's performing jazz tunes at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. That's September 5th.

September 28th brings best-selling authors James Patterson and Patrick Leddin together for "Disrupt Everything and Win". The event focuses on unlocking new opportunities and personal growth. Attendees will get a signed copy of their book "Disrupt Everything."

On October 3rd, actor Morgan Freeman narrates a tour through the birthplace of the blues, in Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience.

When January rolls around, the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra rolls into town with a two-hour musicial celebration of world fairs, entitled "Meet Me at the Fair!"

In February, Charity Eden sings Taylor Swift songs at The Moon, in "The Unofficial Eras Tour."

There's also the New Jazz Underground, OKCello, Bassel & the Supernaturals, dance performances, and more.

The season winds down in April, with the Peter, Paul & Mary inspired trio, A Band Called Honalee, and a free lecture on April 16th by Noah Verrier, a Chain of Parks featured artist.

Complete information is available on the Opening Nights website.

