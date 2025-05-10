Railroad Square tenants, old and new, reflect on the growth of the community since the May 10 tornado

Saturday, May 10 marks one year since a tornado tore through Railroad Square Art District and the College Town neighborhood.

Railroad Square is holding a recovery celebration to mark the milestone on May 17.

Neighbors have put the horrors of that day in the past.

They're focused instead on the present and future.

"I wasn't sure where we would be within a year of that happening, but I'm glad we made it here."

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Taking a look at how Railroad Square has rebounded one year after devastating damage.

Over the last year, I've brought you stories of clean-up, recovery, moving pieces, and uncertainty.

The damage forced several businesses to rebuild and reinvent themselves after the tornado, like NorthFlora Collective, co-owned by Racquel and Keith Pogge.

Their old building still shows scars from that day, but Racquel says their new space has allowed the business to add new layers, like a cocktail and coffee bar.

She says that's what tenants are focused on — what the district offers today that it couldn't one year ago.

"I think it's been a really good morale lately. Everyone's got a breath of fresh air. The Tallahassee community knows we're here. Now we just have to get them out here. I don't know if a lot of people know, but there's a ton of new businesses here, too."

New businesses like Chill Roadside Bar & Stuff.

Last summer, I told you that the owners signed their lease a week before the tornado hit.

It took until September to sort out insurance and fully open their doors.

"I guess the best word would be adapting. That's been the best thing we've done throughout this whole process."

Anthony Piagentini says in the year since, they have leaned into becoming a space for the local musical artists and DJs to play shows in their space.

Truly leaning into the spirit of what Railroad Square Art District is.

"Honestly, I don't know where we'd be without them truthfully. Everyone has really come around and supported us. Since then we've adapted, we've brought in a lot more arts, we're trying to be more involved with the community. And since then it's really taken off."

You may also remember the damage the tornado caused to the Flying High Circus at Floridaa State.

Last month, I told you the circus received its brand new Big Top.

Installation work is ongoing, and the circus plans to reopen for shows in the fall.

An outdoor community event to celebrate Railroad Square's recovery was scheduled for Sat., May 10, one year after the tornado; but in a bit of cruel irony, the possibility of severe weather has pushed that event to next weekend.

At Railroad Square, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

