One week after tornado, College Town neighbors and businesses returning to 'new normal'

One week after a tornado rocked College Town, neighborhood businesses and residents are returning to a "new normal".

Most businesses are open while some neighbors are forced to relocate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One week after tornadoes rocked College Town, the neighborhood is moving forward, one way or another.

I'm Alberto Camargo your neighborhood reporter.

As you can see behind me, the debris and rubble from the storm is still piling up.

I'm checking in with neighbors and businesses to see how things are going a week later.

Drive down Gaines Street, you'll see traffic, construction crews and Florida State baseball fans on their way to the ballpark.

College summer semesters are in full swing with Florida A&M University opening back up Monday.

Things seem back to normal.

But some neighbors are still in limbo.

"We look at each other like oh my gosh did that just happen? We realize it was a tornado. It was not a great feeling."

Emily Rock is an FSU student who lives in The Warehouse apartments — where one chunk of the roof was damaged by wind.

"We see the window is absolutely gone. The side of our building is completely demolished. It looks like its been taken off, peeled off."

Emily says the damage to her building has forced her to find somewhere else to live.

"So now I have to be moving in with a friend for two months since my lease ends in July anyways. So it's just been a whirlwind."

While Emily figures out what her new normal is...

Businesses in College Town are back to normal.

It took a week for Oyster City Brewing Company to open again.

Manager Carrie Poole says her staff felt it most.

"So we're really hoping that people come out to support our bartenders who were out of work for an entire week. Yeah so we're looking forward to hopefully a good weekend."

Carrie says customer support for Oyster City has been encouraging.

Meanwhile, Emily says the support from her friends and neighbors has been overwhelming.

"It's been like a really lifting moment in my life just to understand that everyone has been in my corner since. I love this community, I love Tallahassee."

The community support extends to Railroad Square Art District. The Tallahassee Beer Society is hosting a bottle share event to benefit business at Railroad Square this Saturday.

That's happening at South Station on South Adams Street.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

