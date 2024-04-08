"Nowhere else I'd rather be" - College Town neighbors gather to watch solar eclipse and soak in the moment

Monday's solar eclipse was about 70 percent visible across the Big Bend. Tallahassee Community College hosted a watch party on campus.

The next solar eclipse over North Florida and South Georgia will be a total eclipse in 2044.

Watch now to hear from neighbors who recognize the memories made Monday that will last a lifetime.

Taking a step back to share a moment in the sun.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter here at Tallahassee Community College.

Monday's solar eclipse was partially visible by just about everyone across the United States.

Aside from the spectacle, I'm speaking with neighbors about how special a moment this was.

"Ooooh!"

"Wow! Oh my god I love it."

Were spread around the intramural fields at TCC Monday afternoon.

As hundreds gathered for a glimpse at the partial eclipse.

So many that glasses and camera filters had to be spread around.

"Did y'all need the glasses? Have you seen it? OK you can use them right quick."

TCC student Katt Remy says she wanted as many people to get a look as possible.

"Kind of like a pay it forward thing. Somebody gave me their glasses because they were done using them so I figured I'd have two to lend around."

TCC employee Andene Hendricks says a memory like will be a snapshot of what life was like in 2024.

"I think the next time this is going to happen I'll be 40-50 years old. So it's definitely something I can look back at with grandkids or with children and just remember where I was at this point in my life."

Florida State student Andrew Baron came over to TCC to make another memory with his closest friends.

"For what it is, this is fun. There's nowhere else I'd rather be than with these guys watching the eclipse."

After Monday's partial eclipse, Tallahassee will have to wait 20 years for the its next chance.

Might be worth the wait, though, because in 2044 we will see a total solar eclipse.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

