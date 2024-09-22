Not your average tailgate - FSU students and alumni celebrate Hispanic Heritage ahead of Saturday's game

- Current FSU students and alumni came together Saturday for a celebration of shared culture as well as their love for all things garnet and gold.
- As of fall 2023, Hispanic students make up 20 percent of the student body.
- Watch the video above to see how they're celebrating their heritage along with FSU fooball.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Not your average tailgate — one with Seminoles representing their cultures from around Latino America.
Take a look at this map.
You can see how diverse the roots are among the more than 100 Seminoles -- past and present -- who were in attendance Saturday.
NATALIA RAMIREZ-ROMERO / PRESIDENT, HISPANIC/LATINX STUDENT UNION:
"We find unity among the struggles that we sometimes face, but we can celebrate the fact that that played a critical role in what our identity is."
I spoke with Ana Martinez from the Hispanic/Latino Alumni Network. She says this event was in part just to let the FSU community know the H-LAN has a presence.
ANA MARTINEZ / PRESIDENT, FSU HISPANIC/LATINO ALUMNI NETWORK:
"We want people to know that we are here because we're a new network, a lot of people do not know we exist."
The H-LAN was established in 2020 -- that may surprise you, it certainly surprised me.
I checked student demographics at Florida State.
A big difference from the 1980s -- when Juan Valdes was a student.
He says back then -- finding someone like him was rare.
JUAN VALDES / BOARD MEMBER, HISPANIC/LATINO ALUMNI NETWORK:
"When you see the diversity now, almost 25% of students are Hispanic/Latino, it's amazing the growth over the last few years."
Martinez says the H-LAN was long overdue. "I never would have pictured hearing this music in front of Doak, or speaking Spanish without people turning around like "What is she doing?"
The Hispanic-Latino student union says several events from student-led discussions to a multicultural showcase — finishing with a closing ceremony on October 15.