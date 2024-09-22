Not your average tailgate - FSU students and alumni celebrate Hispanic Heritage ahead of Saturday's game

Current FSU students and alumni came together Saturday for a celebration of shared culture as well as their love for all things garnet and gold.

As of fall 2023, Hispanic students make up 20 percent of the student body.

Watch the video above to see how they're celebrating their heritage along with FSU fooball.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Not your average tailgate — one with Seminoles representing their cultures from around Latino America.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Current FSU students and alumni came together Saturday for a celebration of shared culture as well as their love for all things garnet and gold.

Take a look at this map.

You can see how diverse the roots are among the more than 100 Seminoles -- past and present -- who were in attendance Saturday.

NATALIA RAMIREZ-ROMERO / PRESIDENT, HISPANIC/LATINX STUDENT UNION:

"We find unity among the struggles that we sometimes face, but we can celebrate the fact that that played a critical role in what our identity is."

I spoke with Ana Martinez from the Hispanic/Latino Alumni Network. She says this event was in part just to let the FSU community know the H-LAN has a presence.

ANA MARTINEZ / PRESIDENT, FSU HISPANIC/LATINO ALUMNI NETWORK:

"We want people to know that we are here because we're a new network, a lot of people do not know we exist."

The H-LAN was established in 2020 -- that may surprise you, it certainly surprised me.

I checked student demographics at Florida State.

As of Fall 2023, Hispanic students make up 20% of the student body.

A big difference from the 1980s -- when Juan Valdes was a student.

He says back then -- finding someone like him was rare.

JUAN VALDES / BOARD MEMBER, HISPANIC/LATINO ALUMNI NETWORK:

"When you see the diversity now, almost 25% of students are Hispanic/Latino, it's amazing the growth over the last few years."

Martinez says the H-LAN was long overdue. "I never would have pictured hearing this music in front of Doak, or speaking Spanish without people turning around like "What is she doing?"

The Hispanic-Latino student union says several events from student-led discussions to a multicultural showcase — finishing with a closing ceremony on October 15.