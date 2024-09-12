NEW DETAILS: FAMU Interim President confirms several open leadership team positions, one month into term

Florida A&M interim president Dr. Timothy Beard confirmed three open positions on his leadership team.

This comes one month after he called for resignations from everyone on the leadership team.

It's been one month since we saw a shake up in leadership at Florida A&M University.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter, at FAMU.

I got a chance to follow up with interim President Dr. Beard Thursday to get an update on who is in and who is out.

Dr. Beard confirmed three open positions in his FAMU leadership team:



Vice President and General Counsel

VP of Communications

VP of University Advancement

You may remember Dr. Shawta Friday-Stroud resigning from that position over the summer; one of the dominoes that fell in the aftermath of that fraudulent nine-figure major gift.

Dr. Beard says he's not expecting any other turnover in leadership.

"We're pretty much stable in terms of changes to folks who were on the team, not being on the team. We feel like the right people are now on the bus, and in the right seats."

Along with those three open positions, two others have been filled in for the time being.

Michael Smith is the Acting Athletic Director after Tiffani-Dawn Skyes left FAMU last month.

Former Governmental Affairs Director Tola Thompson has returned to FAMU as the new Chief of Staff.

All this turnover in just over a month on the job. Dr. Beard says, "It's been busy. Busy but exciting."

Something else we learned from Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting — trustees are looking to improve on some numbers and measures that are below expectations.

That includes things like six-year graduation rates and median income for FAMU alumni getting their first job in the workforce.

Dr. Beard says his 100-day plan as interim president includes hearing from community members off campus to get feedback on ways the university can improve going forward.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.


