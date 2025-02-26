New aluminum "FSU" sign adds to new brand image rollout

A new 9-foot aluminum FSU sign is now up at the Student Union.

It's part of the new university design language that's part of a bigger change the university started rolling out last Summer.

Watch the story to learn when the display will be open for public use.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new and prominent feature in a central part of campus.

I'm Alberto Camargo your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Learning more about this FSU landmark being installed by the Student Union.

I first noticed this new sign earlier this week.

I asked FSU facilities about the design behind the sign.

They say the letters are nine feet tall and made entirely of aluminum — made by the FSU

Master Craftsman Studio.

The hope is that it becomes a popular spot for pictures for campus visits, students and the community.

It's also further implementation of FSU's new branding that was rolled out last summer.

The FSU letters have taken the place of the university seal as the school's primary logo on campus and across all media.

Facilities say the only things left to install are lighting components before it's fully open to the public.

In College Town,Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

