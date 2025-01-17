Native tribes of Florida discuss how indigenous knowledge of environment can help fight climate change

Indigenous knowledge of the environment has been identified as one method to help fight climate change that has been ignored for too long.

The FSU Native American and Indigenous Studies Center hosted its Two Tribes of Florida symposium Friday, touching on climate change among several topics.

Watch now to find out what role indigenous knowledge can play in the battle against climate change.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions says climate change is at the root of extreme weather trends around the world.

Here in the Big Bend, we've seen impacts from powerful hurricanes, record heat during the summer, and freezing temperatures this winter.

Some groups say one way that could help reverse the effects: returning to tribal values.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Working to understand what impact tribal values could have and who is at the forefront of awareness.

That was a topic of conversation at the Two Tribes Symposium, hosted by the Florida State Native American and Indigenous Studies Center Friday.

With representatives from both the Seminole and Miccosukee tribes of Florida.

"The Everglades is my classroom."

I asked Betty Osceola of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida why indigenous knowledge should be valued in climate change conversations.

"Throughout our generations, we learn the landscape. Learn what the seasons encompass, and what is important to those seasons."

A National Academies report in 2024 acknowledged a lack of engagement with the indigenous knowledge of the Seminole and Miccosukee tribes.

Indigenous knowledge like the relationships between land, plants, and animals.

Betty says the tribe is working to fix that.

"In a lot of conversations people say well where is the data? This isn't science. So, the tribe is collecting that data. But also in our conversations and working groups, when we meet, we share our observations, what we're seeing, these changes, and then the scientists will go and research it."

Implementing this on campus: Director Andrew Frank of the NAIS Center.

While his expertise is in history, Dr. Frank says he wanted to bring the science community and tribal knowledge to one table.

"What we've been doing hasn't been working. So at the very least this seems to be a good alternative. Figure out a way to think of the questions we're asking and the answers we're willing to live with. That's the way we can kind of marry these two things together."

Betty says it's a new angle with historical knowledge that goes back centuries.

"It shows a willingness to hear what the tribal people have to say."

Dr. Frank tells me that in just a year and half since the NAIS Center was established, several tribes have reached out to recruit NAIS students directly out of college.

Getting them into the workforce to implement climate strategies and continue historic preservation.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.