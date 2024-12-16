Mike Norvell to contribute $4.5 million of salary to fundraising campaign

Florida State Athletics announced a restructured contract with coach Mike Norvell for 2025.

$4.5 million of Norvell's nearly $10 million yearly salary will be contributed to an FSU Athletics fund. He remains under contract until 2031.

Watch the video to learn more about how this contribution will benefit FSU athletics.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A seven-figure investment into the future of FSU Athletics — coming from the Seminoles' head football coach.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm working to understand more details surrounding coach Mike Norvell's new deal and how it will contribute to all athletic programs.

Norvell has restructured his contract with FSU.

I obtained a copy of the amended contract through a records request.

Norvell is still under contract until 2031, but his salary for 2025 has been cut by $4.5 million.

That's because he's making a one-time contribution to a "Program Enhancement Pool" that FSU Athletics calls "Vision of Excellence".

So Norvell will take home $5.435 million in 2025 rather than the nearly $10 million he was guaranteed before the restructuring.

FSU alum Doug Hoyt says it reassures his support for Norvell.

"Somebody who gives half their pay away back to the university is not common. I think we all love Norvell, I think he's a great coach. He's had some struggles, but that's a great commitment that he's made back."

In a press release, FSU says the funds will "raise Florida State athletics to new heights of comprehensive excellence by setting ambitious goals for the future of the student-athlete experience."

But the contract singles out football, saying the funds will be "applied in support of the football program during Coach's tenure at Florida State University."

How the funds will ultimately be used will be a decision between Norvell and FSU.

Self-proclaimed FSU superfan Johnny Mac says Norvell is here to stay despite a poor 2024 season.

"I think this is his way of showing everybody that he's bought into this program. He's committed to turning this thing around and getting Florida State back where they're supposed to be."

Another part of the rebuild for Seminoles football: a new group of assistant coaches.

Two coordinators and four position coaches have joined Norvell's staff ahead of the 2025 season.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

