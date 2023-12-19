Mike Norvell, FSU football moving on from CFP snub to focus on Orange Bowl

Despite the outside noise about the CFP snub, Florida State Football Coach Mike Norvell is keeping his players focused while some take to community events.

Several players partnered with Big Man Big Heart for Undefeated Hearts, a fundraiser to benefit several Boys and Girls Clubs around Florida.

Watch now to hear from Norvell and Ja'Khi Douglas on how they're moving on from the CFP decision.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida State Football has been in the headlines for everything other than a game for weeks.

I'm Alberto Camargo in Collegetown.

While the noise around the College Football Playoff snub continues, the Seminoles are focusing their energy elsewhere...like on the next opponent and in the community.

The Seminoles continued to work like normal in practice Tuesday. They play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

"It's probably the most challenging couple of weeks of coaching I've ever had."

Coach Mike Norvell says it hasn't been easy getting over the disappointment,

"but it is our reality. So you work through it, go push and get better."

Some players have given their time off the field for a good deed.

Undefeated Hearts is a campaign by FSU players and Big Man Big Heart, a foundation started by former player Dillan Gibbons, to raise money for Boys and Girls clubs across Florida in time for the holidays.

Ja'Khi Douglas says the fundraiser is a positive for everyone involved. "We have a chance to put out the community and show them that it's not all about football. This is about a family, everyone around us is a family."

Even still, Norvell says it's still a challenge to keep outside noise away from the team.

"We did have some communication to help guys wrap their minds around it because it's not like they're shut off from everything. The world of social media and all the things that are out there that continue to spark a fire."

The Seminoles will continue to practice at home this week before heading down to Miami this weekend.

In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

