MEET THE VOICE: New PA announcer makes debut during FAMU football win over South Carolina State

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Florida A&M football beat South Carolina State 22-18 with a lot of new faces on the field — and a new voice booming throughout Bragg Memorial Stadium.
"Touchdown Rattlers!"
I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.
I spoke with FAMU's new public address announcer B Daht during his first game on the hill.
"He picks up a Rattler first down! Move those chains!"
Brandon "B Daht" McLaughlin comes in with 20 years of experience as a PA announcer, starting at his alma mater Winston-Salem State.
But he says his first day dealing with FAMU fans was still a learning moment.
"I was so excited, I put a video up saying meet me at the Bragg! And they burned me up — ain't no "the" in Bragg sir. I said put on your green and orange, they said — stupid, it's orange and green. But even them correcting me, it's been nothing but love."
B Daht replaces Sterling Stevenson, who had been the PA announcer since 2018.
I asked FAMU fans what they expect from new voice at Bragg.
"If he comes with energy — he comes from another HBCU so he should understand the vibe and what we need here."
"They have to know the crowd, read the crowd — all generations of the crowd. And do something that appeals to all of us. When we do something good on the field, I want him to be overhyped."
"Number 6 — Koby Gross for 6!"
B Daht says he's looking forward to finding his groove at FAMU.
"Once I got comfortable to the point where I'm here again, I can add my own swag in Bragg and do my thing."
"Strike strike and strike again!"
The Rattlers next home game — and the next time fans will hear B Daht — is on September 28 against Alabama A&M.
At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.