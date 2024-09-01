MEET THE VOICE: New PA announcer makes debut during FAMU football win over South Carolina State

Brandon "B Daht" McLaughlin made his debut as the voice at Bragg Memorial Stadium during FAMU football's 22-18 win over South Carolina State.

FAMU has now 21 straight games at home — the nation's second-largest home winning streak.

Watch now to hear from B Daht on his first day on the hill.

Florida A&M football beat South Carolina State 22-18 with a lot of new faces on the field — and a new voice booming throughout Bragg Memorial Stadium.

"Touchdown Rattlers!"

I spoke with FAMU's new public address announcer B Daht during his first game on the hill.

"He picks up a Rattler first down! Move those chains!"

Brandon "B Daht" McLaughlin comes in with 20 years of experience as a PA announcer, starting at his alma mater Winston-Salem State.

But he says his first day dealing with FAMU fans was still a learning moment.

"I was so excited, I put a video up saying meet me at the Bragg! And they burned me up — ain't no "the" in Bragg sir. I said put on your green and orange, they said — stupid, it's orange and green. But even them correcting me, it's been nothing but love."

B Daht replaces Sterling Stevenson, who had been the PA announcer since 2018.

I asked FAMU fans what they expect from new voice at Bragg.

"If he comes with energy — he comes from another HBCU so he should understand the vibe and what we need here."

"They have to know the crowd, read the crowd — all generations of the crowd. And do something that appeals to all of us. When we do something good on the field, I want him to be overhyped."

"Number 6 — Koby Gross for 6!"

B Daht says he's looking forward to finding his groove at FAMU.

"Once I got comfortable to the point where I'm here again, I can add my own swag in Bragg and do my thing."

"Strike strike and strike again!"

The Rattlers next home game — and the next time fans will hear B Daht — is on September 28 against Alabama A&M.

