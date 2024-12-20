Marching Chiefs alumni return to the stands for a yearly holiday tradition

During Winter break, Florida State Marching Chiefs alumni and other musical groups will take over the band section for home games.

It's a tradition that allows students the opportunity to be home during the holiday break.

Watch the video below to hear from two alumni who describe what this yearly holiday tradition means to them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

However you celebrate the holiday season, one thing to consider is some Florida State holiday hoops.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm learning about a tradition you may not have heard about that takes place here inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Winter break means campus is quiet.

But the court — far from it.

FSU basketball plays a handful of games after the end of the semester.

That's normal.

What makes the games unique are the hands and voices in the stands.

With most of the Marching Chiefs are home for the holidays, alumni and members of local music groups like Tallahassee Winds and the Symphony Orchestra step in.

Michael Staden says he still loves creating the atmosphere now as much as he did while in school.

"We make the basketball teams, men and women, we make them feel welcome. We make them feel like the students are still here and they're still enjoying the time."

For others like John Black, it's a yearly tradition that he makes time for — driving from Panama City each time to participate.

"Brings us back to when we were 18 years old. As you can tell I have no problem going back to when I was 18. We have a blast, enjoy it."

A blast from the past — yes. But the nostalgia never gets old.

"It's great being a Seminole, doesn't matter how many years you've been gone. It's the same when you come back, it's great."

There is one more chance for you to hear that Seminole sound from alumni before basketball takes a holiday break.

The men's teams takes on Louisville here at the Civic Center Saturday at 2.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

