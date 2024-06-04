LOOK AHEAD: Hundreds of beers on tap to raise money for nonprofits at Tallahassee Beer Festival

Tickets for the 2024 Tallahassee Beer Festival are on sale now. The event will take place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Aug. 10.

Over the last five years, the event has raised over $250,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

Watch now to find out how you can directly donate the price of your ticket to the organization of your choice.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Looking ahead to the 2024 Tallahassee Beer Festival taking place here at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Yes, it's about enjoying some drinks — but it's also about supporting organizations in our neighborhoods that are doing good.

The sixth annual Tallahassee Beer Festival will take over the Civic Center on August 10 with over 100 brewers serving over 400 different beers.

But beyond that, it's an event that highlights nonprofit organizations and human service agencies.

"When you see the staff walking around in their "Do Good, Drink Beer" shirts, they have a moment of like what's the do good part about?"

Holly McPhail says the festival will be staffed by volunteers from organizations within United Partners for Human Services.

All proceeds from the event go to those agencies.

Over the last five years, the beer fest has raised over $250,000.

McPhail says its been worth even more for the nonprofits that get new volunteers from the event.

"Many of our organizations have been able to recruit local volunteers -- whether its reading in the classroom at the Learning Pavilion, or if it is learning about other events and ways to engage and donate specifically to a cause like Big Bend Cares -- those are all sorts of opportunities that folks can learn about."

I spoke with Rob Renzi of Big Bend Cares.

It's an HIV and AIDS organization that provides medical care regardless of insurance or ability to pay at its Care Point center on S Monroe St.

He says the beer fest dollars go directly to patients.

"Those unrestricted funds let us move money to areas that clients need. So if someone needs additional dental work, or additional medical facilities, we are able to use those funds wherever the client's needs are."

General admission tickets are on sale now at $40 each — but that's only until Sunday.

Prices will go up to $45 starting Monday.

If you want to donate your dollars to a specific organization, simply enter a code at checkout.

And there's an extra sweetener for first responders, teachers, nurses and electric linemen.

Tickets are $20 off for up to two people — but only if you come to the box office here at the Civic Center.

It's open Monday through Friday from 10 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

