'It's just time': FSU men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton opens up about resigning after this season

FSU men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton says "it's time for a new voice" coaching the Seminoles after announcing his resignation at the end of the season.

The Seminoles defeated Notre Dame 67-60 Tuesday with just four home games remaining this season.

Watch now to hear Hamilton describe how he came to his decision.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday marked the beginning of the end of the Leonard Hamilton era as Florida State men's basketball beat Notre Dame 67-60.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

After the game, coach Hamilton opened up about his decision and what might come next for him.

Hamilton says he's been coaching basketball since 1971.

A career that has taken him across the country before settling at Florida State in 2002.

Hamilton chose his words carefully, but he says the changing landscape of college sports contributed to his decision to step down.

Hamilton is also embroiled in a lawsuit over what some of his former players say is unpaid Name, Image and Likeness money from last season.

"There comes a time when it's just time. I'm not going to do like a lot of coaches, talk about the ills that's going on or the challenges we have. It's just time. It's time for Florida State basketball to have a new voice. It's what's best for Florida State, it's what's best for me."

Leonard's opponent, Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry, sang Leonard's praises for his contributions to college basketball.

"I hope that as the rest of the season goes on, I hope he gets the recognition he deserves. No matter what goes on this season or last season, he's done some special things here."

Coach Hamilton says he may not coach again -- but he leaves no regrets in his coaching career.

"Everyday I feel good, I loved working with these youngsters. And I'm sure that whatever my next chapter is, I'll figure out something that will allow me to feel good about what I do everyday.

The Seminoles and coach Hamilton have just four more home games left this season here at the Civic Center.

Their next matchup: Clemson on Feb. 15.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

