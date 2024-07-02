"IT'S A RELEIF" - Loan assistance continues for neighbors following Tallahassee tornadoes

The Small Business Administration has been on the ground in Tallahassee for a week now offering loan assistance to those impacted by the Tallahassee tornadoes.

Low-interest loans are available to homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits dealing with damage. You do not have to start paying the loan back until year two and that first year is also interest free.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who are using the service and how you can access support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There is loan help you can access if you or your business are still struggling with the impacts from the recent Tallahassee Tornadoes.

We're following up on how this assistance is helping people to show you how it works and how you can get support.

Neighbor Yolonda Landers has has been dealing with roof issues since the tornado hit.

"I was able to get the roof patched so that it wouldn't rain inside the house," said Landers.

However, Landers was told recently, she does need a new roof.

"I've been getting people coming to see prices so I can get the best price that I can," said Landers.

It's an extra expense for Landers.

That's why she is getting help from the Small Business Administration.

She has applied for a loan.

"It was quick and I feel good and confident that I will get the help that I need," said Landers.

The SBA offers low-interest loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits to cope with damage from the tornadoes.

"They've had loss of inventory or they had to close down to make repairs to their buisnesses," said Bryan Santamaria with the Small Business Administration.

As of Monday this week, they've submitted 81 home applications and 87 business applications.

Santamaria said people can see funds within as little as 3 weeks.

You don't have to make a payment for the first year and you have up to 30 years to pay off the loan.

"That gives folks the opportunity to get back on their feet, get things going again, because it is going to take time to get back on their feet," said Santamaria.

You can visit the SBA at two locations in town. At the Domi Station, Woodville Library, and the Leroy Collins Main library where they're joined by FEMA, the State, and other area agencies who are helping neighbors fill out applications for support.

Landers said it's taking some of the weight off her shoulders.

"It's a relief," said Landers, describing the service. "It's a relief!"

"It's a relief, it's a relief."

Santamaria said SBA plans to be here until August 16th. Depending on demand he tells me that could extend but that's the final day right now.

