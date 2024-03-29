INSIDE LOOK: FAMU opens "Fab Lab" which offers skill training to students and community

Video shows grand opening of FAMU Fab Lab, which offers skill training in areas like woodshop, textiles, 3D printing and laser engraving with an aim to increase entrepreneurship.

The lab is currently open to just FAMU students. It will soon open to K-12 students for free, and to the wider community at a price per hour or by material.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Getting hands on with an idea you might not have ever thought of.

Florida A&M's brand new Fab Lab opened Friday.

It's a space for anyone in the neighborhood to learn and maybe create that spark for a future career.

FAMU calls it an incubation space for business and entrepreneurship.

The Fab Lab grand opening came with a look into all its features.

Woodshop, textiles, vinyl printing, laser engraving, 3D printing and robotics.

FAMU's Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud says the lab brings unlimited potential.

"It's one thing to talk about doing something, it's a whole other thing when you can touch, see, feel it and do it. And then now you can really start to internalize and come up with amazing ideas of things that you can not only create, but potentially sell."

It took no time to see that potential in action.

First-year student Kyle Gates was part of the team that created laser-engraved name tags for the event.

He says they were in high-demand with guests.

"A lot of people have requested name tags, they'd like to get in here and get name tags from here. So that could be a business venture for me."

When the lab opens to K-12 students from around Leon County Schools, it'll be run by FAMU students.

Several of them will be education majors like Soigne Thompson.

"Learning something new and quickly, and then teaching that new thing to somebody else — I just love that moment."

Eventually, the Fab Lab will be open to the community as a whole. You'll be able to pay by the hour, or by material.

