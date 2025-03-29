INSIDE LOOK: Doak Campbell Stadium renovations include new jumbotrons, restrooms, and concessions

FSU Athletics allowed local media to tour the ongoing renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been four months since the FSU football season ended and major renovations got underway at Doak Campbell Stadium.

With five months until the 2025 season kicks off, where does construction stand?

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I got an inside look at Doak Saturday and learned more about the newest additions to the stadium.

Last month I told you FSU Athletics was saving $25 million on the $265 million total cost of the renovations.

Leon County Commissioner David O'Keefe made a request this week that FSU return the $25 million to taxpayers.

I asked Athletic Director Michael Alford about the request off-camera — he declined to comment.

Those savings are being used to replace the video boards at either side of the stadium — which fans like Joshua Hicks had noticed malfunctioning throughout the 2024 season.

"Almost every game you would look up and see a different panel that was out. It was like, how does this happen? How have they not looked at that before the game and get it taken care of? So yeah, really excited to see they're replacing all that."

The bulk of construction work is being done on the west and south sides of the stadium.

New club seats and wider bleachers will cut down capacity at Doak from about 80,000 to under 70,000.

A common thread among FSU fans has been a concern that it might negatively affect the atmosphere on game days.

I asked Will Watson, who also toured the construction — Watson says there's nothing to worry about.

"I think it more represents a pro experience. I don't think it'll change anything. I think the fans will still be in there, all the fans in there will still be screaming their heads off. I don't think it'll change how loud the place gets."

Some other notable work around Doak includes new bathrooms, concessions, and accessibility upgrades.

FSU Athletics says the construction will be complete in time for the season opener against Alabama on Aug. 30.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

