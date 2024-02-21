"I'm 89 now" - Florida State's lifelong learners continue their education for personal growth

The FSU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) offers classes for people of all ages.

Click or tap here to find out more information about OLLI, including class registration, fees and it's extracurricular activities.

Watch now to hear from one of the students speak about how much continuing education means to her.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Being a student isn't limited by what stage of life you're in.

I'm Alberto Camargo, covering College Town news in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

Florida State's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute brings education to the doorstep of people who love to learn.

Even into their garnet and golden years.

Last month I told you about the Lifelong Learning Institute, also known as OLLI.

And about it's dozens of class options.

Wednesday I visited Westminster Oaks in Northeast Tallahassee for a class about French architecture.

I spoke with Elinor Elfner, who worked for the Florida Department of Education and Wakulla County Schools.

Even though she retired at 62, "I'm 89 now, so you do the math."

Elinor says she will always be eager to learn.

"It can be learning things just because you want to. Not because you're going to use that information in any professional or personal. Just because it's all so interesting."

OLLI's courses go beyond the classroom, too.

The program offers student clubs and even international trips.

"They're the most engaged students I've ever had."

Wednesday's class was taught by former FAMU professor Arleen Pabon.

She says taking these classes in older age is perfect for continuing to grow as a person.

"I think it's a great opportunity to learn. And a great opportunity to leave a bit of what you are and become someone new. And at certain ages, those transformations are important."

Elinor says just having the choice is important.

"So I have the options and I think that's the option you want to keep as you get older."

Registration for OLLI's summer classes will open on April 17.

For more information, check out the link in my web story at WTXL.tv.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

