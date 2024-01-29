"I didn't know what to say" - James Colzie III unveiled as FAMU football coach

FAMU unveiled former assistant coach James Colzie III as its 19th head football coach in a news conference Monday.

Colzie will inherit a team that won the 2023 SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl — considered the HBCU football national championship.

Watch now to hear a bit about Colzie's personal pride and how fans are taking to their new coach.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida A&M University's newest head football coach is ready to strike.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

Where fans are hoping for perhaps an even better season than the last.

Throughout the coaching search, the overwhelming desire from vocal fans was for an internal hire.

FAMU alum, Shanna Barber, says Rattler fans have just that in James Colzie III.

"We were hoping that we would get someone off of the current staff because we want to be able to run it back again and coach Colzie is going to be able to do that."

On his first official day as head coach, Colzie spoke about continuing the athletic legacy of the name Colzie...

"Negro League Hall of Famer, former FSU baseball player. First round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders, FSU football player..."

...Naming just some of the accomplished athletes in his family.

"But since this past Friday, the name that has resonated the most is James Colzie, the 19th head football coach at Florida A&M University."

Colzie also spoke about spending Sunday with his family and at church back home in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Feeling the anxiety that comes with new beginnings.

"If I'm honest I was a little nervous. I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know what to say."

For fans in attendance like Tonia Newkirk, it was a heartwarming look into FAMU football's next leader.

"I said to her I said wow, I'm loving this about him. Just the whole communication and giving us an insight into who he is."

An insight into who will lead the defending Celebration Bowl champs onto the field come August.

Coach Colzie also has quite a history in Tallahassee, playing at Florida State under head coach Bobby Bowden.

Now he's hoping to bring in the newest generation of players at this upcoming Signing Day next month.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

