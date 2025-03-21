Hunger-Free Campus Act looking to tackle food insecurity on college campuses with state resources

The Hunger-Free Campus Act would allocate state resources to battling food insecurity for college students around Florida.

HB 1245 has been advancing in the House and could go into effect on July 1.

Watch now to hear from two students who could directly see the benefits soon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I've covered food insecurity on college campuses and the efforts to address it in several ways — from student-led efforts to university resources.

Now, there's an effort coming from the Capitol.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Digging into the language of a bill that is looking to positively impact the students that need it most.

It's called the Hunger-Free Campus Act — and it's making its way through the Legislature.

The bill would establish three things: A House of Representatives staff member to help students sign up for food stamps, a hunger task force with student body representation, and a physical food pantry at three public Florida colleges or universities.

How will it decide which schools? By determining the three with the highest percentage of students who receive a Pell Grant — a federal grant for students who display exceptional need.

The bill was well received in a recent House Education Administration Subcommittee meeting.

"This is the type of legislation that we need to be championing throughout this body. This is going to help our students succeed and improve their scores. When you're good, you're good. When you're hungry, you're hangry."

And when I asked a few FAMU students about it --

"That brings joy to my heart, because people that are in need, that's a heavy weighted blanket off their chest."

"It's definitely very important and makes me feel to good to know that its in mind."

According to the Economic Diversity Index from U.S. News and World Report, 58% of students at FAMU receive the Pell Grant.

That's the highest percentage among the State University System — and would theoretically line FAMU up to be part of the Hunger-Free Campus Act.

The bill says it would conduct its own independent study to determine which schools receive the benefits.

FAMU student Ethan Myles says he's aware of the food pantry on campus and does consider using it.

"If I truly do need it, I will go there because it is an option, and I have the option to go there and get what I need. It definitely does look very convenient, they have a lot of stuff."

If the Hunger-Free Campus Act comes to the hill, it could provide for a larger supply and access to the FAMU student body.

If the Hunger-Free Campus Act is signed into law, it go into effect on July 1.

The language of the bill says a report on the pilot program's effects must be submitted to the Governor by Jan. 1, 2027.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

