Hundreds of students receive diplomas during fall commencements at FSU and FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State and Florida A&M University held fall commencement ceremonies on Friday in Tallahassee, celebrating hundreds of graduates as families gathered to mark milestone moments.



FSU held three commencements on Friday.

696 Rattlers at FAMU received diplomas during their commencement ceremony.

FSU and FAMU celebrate fall commencement as hundreds of students graduate in Tallahassee

Hundreds of college graduates celebrated major milestones Friday as both Florida State University and Florida A&M University held their fall commencement ceremonies in Tallahassee.

Families and friends filled the Tucker Center for Florida State's commencement, celebrating the class of 2025's accomplishments.

"And for our graduates and their families and friends, faculty and staff who helped them reach this milestone, we're here to celebrate all of you. We are so proud to share this moment with you," FSU President Richard McCullough said.

FSU's Kali Davis received her graduate degree in public health on Friday.

"I think it's a huge accomplishment to graduate with your Master's degree. Like the guy in the stadium said today, only 6% of people have a master's degree, so I think for me it's just an amazing opportunity. I'm so happy, I'm so grateful," Davis said.

That guy Davis mentioned is a Florida State Representative Lawrence McClure.

Just under a mile down the street, 696 Rattlers at Florida A&M University crossed the stage to receive their diplomas. Friday also marked President Marva Johnson's first commencement as president of FAMU.

The 25th Mr. FAMU Omari Rasheed said this day was emotional for him.

"I'm just ready to walk across this stage and enter a new chapter in my life, enter happiness, enter post-grad happiness, you know, post-grad happiness, I'm trademarking that," Rasheed said.

Rasheed's family came all the way from Chicago to see him walk.

"I am so proud of Omari when I tell you I'm just overwhelmed…when I think of Omari, I think of resiliency, I think of family, and I think of community. And we're just so proud and happy to celebrate his achievement today," Kamaria Ngozi, Rasheed's mother, said.

The ceremonies marked milestone moments for families, friends, and graduates across the Capital City.

