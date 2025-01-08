Hundreds of college students team up for service event benefiting the community

The Big Event brings hundreds of college students together to benefit over 50 businesses, nonprofits and neighbors.

The event is still looking for more volunteers and more service sites to register. The deadline has been extended to Jan. 31.

Watch now to hear from one local nonprofit that has benefited from The Big Event for years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Looking for some extra hands to get some housekeeping or spring cleaning done?

Students are offering up their time across all three colleges.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter, learning about a community service event so big they call it The Big Event.

The Big Event is entirely student-run.

This year it's happening on Feb. 15.

Executive director Camryn Rosener says it's a chance to provide the local community with all kinds of help — landscaping, cleaning up trash, organization and general spring cleaning.

"As students, we need to support the community that supports us. We're able to grow here and not only get our education but grow as people," said Rosener.

I visited the nonprofit iGrow Garden in Frenchtown to understand The Big Event's impact.

"Kale, broccoli, mustard, turnips, cabbage, rosemary as you can see. It is a giant undertaking," said Elder Ivy, the iGrow Garden coordinator.

Ivy says the garden has partnered with The Big Event for years.

She says the generosity helps keep the garden running.

"They really have a commitment to serving in their community," said Ivy. "When they come here, they're so helpful. They take direction, they have fun. So we really need them. We couldn't do a lot of the detail work in the garden without them."

So how big is The Big Event, exactly?

Logistics director Camila Roman says they've registered more than 50 service sites this year and about 600 students from all three colleges.

600 students who are ready to tackle your needs.

"Life is busy," said Roman. "Life is hard. You have so many things going on, so many things to worry about. If we can help you take that load off, that mental load, we're absolutely ready for that."

If 600 sounds like a lot, Roman says The Big Event had as many as 2,000 student volunteers before the pandemic: "The sky is the limit. It's as many as people want, you know. If there's a need in the community then we're here to service that need."

"Any kind of way that you need assistance, I would advise you to use The Big Event," said Ivy.

The Big Event organizers tell me they're still taking more student volunteers.

If you'd like to register your business, nonprofit or residence as a service site, the deadline is Jan. 31.

I've got a link to do that on web story at WTXL.tv.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

