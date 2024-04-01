HOW TO: Avoid Railroad Avenue construction traffic safely as neighbors raise cut-through concerns

The safest detour around Railroad Ave. traffic due to construction is by using S Adams St.

Click or tap here for more information on the Railroad Ave. project.

Watch now to see why neighbors are concerned about a common detour they have noticed drivers using to get around construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Finding solutions to a neighborhood concern: I'm Alberto Camargo, your college town neighborhood reporter.

Railroad Avenue has been under construction for months.

Some neighbors are worried about a traffic shortcut drivers have been using that could be dangerous.

I'm digging into a potential fix.

I've been following this project for you since it began last year.

The plan is to make Railroad Avenue look a lot like Gaines Street and FAMU Way while improving pedestrian mobility.

The construction is happening right outside the doors of local businesses like City Dogs Cafe and Taproot Agency, blocking access to St. Francis St. and All Saints St.

Recently, I've noticed that drivers are making their own detour through this privately-owned parking lot between the two.

The problem: this entrance-exit point is only wide enough for one car.

Michael Robinson, Owner of City Dogs, tells me he's noticed it too.

"What is happening is people noticing all this is closed off, so they're using it as a cut through and it isn't safe because especially at night people are zooming by pretty quick."

Another business owner I spoke with who chose not to be on camera says they spoke to the city about this issue.

They say the city has been supportive in finding a solution.

I checked in with the city myself. A city spokesperson told me the city can't close access to the privately-owned lot.

But it does plan to install 'No Thru Traffic' signs in the near future.

Meanwhile, Michael says it's not just the flow of traffic that's been affected by the construction.

"It's been rough, we haven't been able to be consistent with our hours due to all the construction. Right now we're temporarily closed for lunch due to the safety issues we see with the bulldozers and everything going by all day."

If you're coming to the neighborhood, here's a look at what roads are closed off.

The city tells me the project is still on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

Track the project and find detours here.

