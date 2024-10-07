How Hurricane Milton may impact Leon County outside of weather effects

Leon County Emergency Management is preparing to open shelters for people who are forced to evacuate from Hurricane Milton and choose to go north.

Shelter information will be released through the Florida Department of Emergency Management or the American Red Cross first.

Watch to hear from one neighbor who chose to evacuate from Pasco County after staying home for Helene.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Milton approaches Florida's Gulf Coast — Leon County will feel impacts in other ways.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Heavier traffic on the roads — hotels booked up — here's how Leon County could be impacted by thousands of people who may choose to go North.

At this local rest stop off I-10 — a constant churn of evacuees Monday.

Some came from southwest Florida, others are traveling as far as Austin, Texas to get away.

"The devastation was so awful, and I'm scared this one is going to be worse."

Theresa Scott says her neighborhood in Pasco County was hit hard by Helene — but Milton could devastate it.

That's why she left with her husband and pet.

"We may end up with nothing and that's OK. Property doesn't mean nothing. So long as I have him, and him, I'm going to be alright."

The Scotts are evacuating to Chipley in Washington County.

Here in Tallahassee, virtually every hotel is booked through the end of the week.

Leon County emergency leaders say some shelters could open from people forced to evacuate.

"We are coordinating with the American Red Cross for the possibility of making some space available, that has been open since Helene, for additional sheltering capacity."

Info on shelters opening in Leon County will be released through the Florida Department of Emergency Management or through the Red Cross first.

But Leon County will share the info through its online emergency portal, LeonReady.com and the Citizens Connect app.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

